Single-use plastic banned at Vizag Railway Station

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jan 29, 2022, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2022, 6:40 pm IST
To begin with, a rally and counseling drive led by divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy was organised at the station
Vizag based Waltair DRM Anup Satpathy counselling vendors on the ban of single-use plastic and distributing cotton bags. (DC Image)
 Vizag based Waltair DRM Anup Satpathy counselling vendors on the ban of single-use plastic and distributing cotton bags. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division of East Coast Railway on Saturday declared that single-use plastic was banned on the railway jurisdictions including Vizag railway station. If anybody is found with the banned product, a strict action would be taken.

To begin with, a rally and counseling drive led by divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy was organised at the station. Cotton bags were distributed among vendors, passengers and public and everyone was requested to avoid using single use plastic as it is hazardous for nature and the environment.

 

Satpathy said that railway tracks, streams, drains, sewage, waterways, cities and villages are getting clogged and becoming dirty, posing great danger to humanity. He declared ban the use of plastic to save the environment.

