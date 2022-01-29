Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2022 DCW issues notice to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DCW issues notice to SBI, seeks withdrawal of guidelines for pregnant women

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2022, 8:32 pm IST
The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter and the aforementioned information latest by February 2, 2022
State Bank of India. (PTI Photo)
 State Bank of India. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Satuday issued a notice to State Bank of India (SBI) seeking withdrawal of the guideline, that prevents women, who are over three months pregnant, from joining service, terming them as "temporarily unfit".

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said that this is both "discriminatory" and "illegal".

 

The notice states that the Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of framing of "new guidelines" by the State Bank of India for "new recruitments and promotions".

Citing media reports, the notice stated that a recent circular issued by the bank on December 31 "prevents women who are more than three-month pregnant from joining service, despite having been selected through due process."

The Commission said that the ciruclar states that she will be "considered temporarily unfit and she may be allowed to join within four months after delivery of child."

 

Terming it as a "serious matter", the Commission said this action of the bank appears to be "discriminatory" and "illegal" as it's contrary to the Maternity Benefits provided under 'The Code of Social Security. 2020'.

"It discriminates on the basis sex which is against the fundamental rights provided under the Constitution of India," the Commission said.

The DCW has asked the bank to provide a copy of the said rules/guidelines issued by it and a copy of similar rules/guidelines operational before issuing the new rules.

 

It also asked the bank to provide information on the steps taken by the bank to ensure that the said guidelines are non discriminatory to women and to amend/withdraw the said rules/guidelines and a detailed process through which these guidelines were formed along with the names and designations of the approval authority.

The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter and the aforementioned information latest by February 2, 2022.

...
Tags: delhi commission for women (dcw), state bank of india, pregnant women, dcw chief swati maliwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Vizag based Waltair DRM Anup Satpathy counselling vendors on the ban of single-use plastic and distributing cotton bags. (DC Image)

Single-use plastic banned at Vizag Railway Station

Minimum temperature also fell in agency areas of Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh shivers as mercury dips

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu has already opposed the Governor's comment on NEET. (AFP Photo)

DMK takes umbrage at TN Governor for his comment on NEET

Actor Dileep (ANI)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget Session: No Zero, Question hour in Parliament on Jan 31, Feb 1

As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UTs over COVID situation

A worker packs medicines to be distributed to households with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms in the Telangana state, at a workshop in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

DCW issues notice to SBI, seeks to repeal employment guidelines for pregnant women

The bank's move has elicited criticism from some quarters, including from the All India State Bank of India Employees' Association. (PTI)

Ahead of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members

Members should not take a gift which may interfere with honest and impartial discharge of their official duties. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter a classroom after schools re-opened for 1st to 12th standard students, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->