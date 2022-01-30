Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2022 Hyderabad finally fe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad finally feels bone-chilling winter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Jan 30, 2022, 3:34 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 6:59 am IST
After a couple of years that chilly winter is returning to the city, after the cold season passed off with higher-than-normal temperatures
The Indian Meteorological Department said that several parts of north Telangana districts will continue to experience temperature dips ranging up to 10ºC for the next few days. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The Indian Meteorological Department said that several parts of north Telangana districts will continue to experience temperature dips ranging up to 10ºC for the next few days. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: Winds blowing south from the north, and northeast, and over much of Telangana over the past few days have brought down temperatures significantly in several districts, including in Hyderabad, with the minimum temperature hovering around the 10º Celsius in some parts of the city.

It is after a couple of years that chilly winter is returning to the city, after the cold season passed off with higher-than-normal temperatures.

 

The cold weather that gripped parts of the state saw minimum temperatures dip by 2ºC to 5 ºC. Arli in Adilabad district was the coldest place on Saturday with the mercury falling to 4.9ºC, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society which has hundreds of automated weather stations.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that several parts of north Telangana districts will continue to experience temperature dips ranging up to 10ºC for the next few days.

IMD-Hyderabad director Dr K. Nagaratna said the temperatures had in the last few days had dropped due to the flow of north and northeasterly winds. “The same weather conditions are likely to continue in the state for the next 2-3 days,” she said.

 

Many parts of the city – Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Uppal, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar and Kapra – are likely to record minimum temperatures between 12ºC and 14 ºC in the next 24 hours.

Parts of Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad are expected to show mercury levels vary from 5 ºC to 10 ºC.

On Saturday, West Marredpally recorded the lowest temperature at 10 degrees in Hyderabad district, while parts of Medchal, Shamirpet and Muduchintalapally recorded between 5ºC and 10 ºC, the lowest being 7 ºC at Bhagyanagar Nandanavanam in Ghatkesar. In Ranga Reddy district, Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal recorded lowest minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees.

 

...
