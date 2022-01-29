Andhra Pradesh shivers as mercury dips

Visakhapatnam: Many parts of Andhra Pradesh shivered under cold conditions after temperature dipped on Saturday morning. Jangamaheswarapuram of West Godavari remained the coldest place in the state where the minimum temperature fell by 5.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 12 degrees. Nandyal also recorded a low temperature of 13.2 where the minimum temperature dropped by 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district recorded a low temperature of 14 degrees and the fall of minimum temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius. Bapatla recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature fell by 2.5 degrees Celsius. Kurnool registered 15.5 degrees Celsius where the minimum temperature fell by 2.1 degrees Celsius.

``Low level north easterly winds were responsible for the dip in the temperature. In several places, the mercury fell from 2 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius,’’ said AP IMD director Stella S. She said the situation would remain the same for another two days.

Minimum temperature also fell in agency areas of Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The minimum temperature recorded at Chintapalli was 5.6 degrees Celsius which was 9 degrees last week.