Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2020 Supreme Court sets 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court sets 10-day deadline on Sabarimala

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 1:46 am IST
The observations came when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before the bench.
Sabarimala Temple.
 Sabarimala Temple.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its nine-judge Constitution bench would wrap up within 10 days proceedings in the matter relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde made it clear that questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature and it would not take more time in concluding the hearing.

 

“It cannot take more than 10 days. Even if someone wants more time, it cannot be given,” said the bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The observations came when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before the bench.

S-G told to finalise legal questions raised
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that in pursuance of the court’s earlier direction, a meeting of lawyers took place but it could not finalise the common legal questions for consideration of the nine-judge bench.

“We could not finalise common questions for consideration of my lords. The Supreme Court can consider framing the questions,” the law officer said.

The bench then asked Mehta to furnish issues dealt by lawyers in the meeting. The court will consider issues related to entry of Muslim women into mosques, female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and barring of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, from the holy fire place at Agiary.

The court had on January 13 asked four senior lawyers to convene a meeting to decide on the issues to be deliberated by it in the matter. While referring the matter to a larger bench, the five-judge bench had said the debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

It had said such restrictions are there with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and ‘dargahs’ and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fire place of an Agiary.

It set out seven questions of law to be examined by the larger bench. They include interplay between freedom of religion under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution and need to delineate the expression ‘constitutional morality.’

...
Tags: sabarimala temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Network graphs of the Congress. (Source: Kumar)

BJP’s Twitter network decentralised, Cong’s unstructured

T. Harish Rao.

Telangana wants Rs 12,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha

K. Laxman.

BJP accuses KCR, KTR of mocking democracy

Elsewhere, the TRS won the Medchal municipality where it had 14 wards out of 24.

TRS bags Nereducharla and Medchal municipalities in election



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Students want EWS quota for engineering, pharma, MBA too

Gandhi Medical College

CCMB welcomes Supreme Court nod

Supreme Court.

Tour operators ask customers to stay away from China, Hong Kong

An employee from a nationwide international tours operator said packages to China (Shanghai and Shenzen mostly) and Hong Kong were still available to customers but people are choosing to stay away. (AP)

Hyderabad: Don’t brush off allergy, says WAO chief

Prof. Ignacio J. Ansotegui

Panic sets in among Hyderabadis

A person is spotted wearing a mask as a precaution from Coronavirus at the airport. (Photo: P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham