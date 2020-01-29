Pakistan envoy summoned, served demarche

Under fire due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed NRC agitation, the government has repeatedly drawn attention to the atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and issued a “strong demarche against abduction of a Hindu girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province,” Indian government sources said on Tuesday.

India also issued a “demarche regarding the desecration of the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Temple in Tharparkar Sindh province on January 26,” sources added.

Sources further said, “India asked the government of Pakistan to investigate and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community in Pakistan and take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.”

Under fire due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed NRC agitation, the government has repeatedly drawn attention to the atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan.