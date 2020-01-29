Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2020 Jagan Mohan Reddy pl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy plea: CBI told to file reply

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jan 29, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 1:41 am IST
On last Friday, the CBI special court made it clear to Mr Reddy that he should appear before it from next hearing onwards.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish its contention on the petitions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had sought a relief from the High Court against the orders of the CBI special court, which declined his request to exempt him from personal appearance in the disproportionate assets case.

On last Friday, the CBI special court made it clear to Mr Reddy that he should appear before it from next hearing onwards. With these directions, Mr Reddy filed 11 petitions before the Telangana High Court seeking a relief over the special court orders.

 

While dealing with the petitions, Justice Gandikota Sridevi directed the CBI to file its counter by February 6 and posted the next hearing to that day.

Earlier, Surendra, counsel representing the CBI, sought time from the court to file their counter on these petitions. Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel representing Mr Reddy, requested the court for interim relief.

No interim relief for Jagan
Senior counsel Niranjan Reddy sought an exemption for his client Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy from personal appearance for hearing at the CBI special court scheduled on January 31.

As the High Court posted the case to February, the counsel sought interim relief for the Chief Minister till the day of next hearing.

However, Justice Sridevi, refused to provide any such interim relief and told the counsel that they could seek exemption before the CBI special court by informing it of having filed criminal petitions before the High Court.

Tags: telangana high court, cbi, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


