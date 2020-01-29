Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2020 Dramatic scenes in K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dramatic scenes in Kerala assembly, Opposition blocks governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Jan 29, 2020, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 10:54 am IST
As the governor entered the assembly hall a group of UDF MLAs blocked him, shouting slogans and carrying placards and banners
Kerala Assembly (PTI file photo)
Kerala assembly on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as the Congress – led UDF MLAs blocked governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrived for making the government’s policy address on the opening day of the budget session. The Opposition members’ move was unexpected and extraordinary and it is for the first time in the history of Kerala assembly that governor is heckled by legislators.

As the governor entered the assembly hall a group of UDF MLAs blocked him, shouting slogans and carrying placards and banners with ‘go back governor’ and ‘repeal CAA’. Even before the beginning of the session, the UDF MLAs were seen displaying placards saying ‘we the people, India resists CAA’.

 

Khan, along with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, waited patiently in front of the protesting MLAs when speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and law minister A.K Balan negotiated with the protesting legislators. As the MLAs were not heeding, the Assembly marshals were called. The MLAs were forcefully removed and the way was cleared for the governor to enter the podium. The marshals escorted him to the chair.

As soon as the national anthem ended and the governor started to read out the policy address, the Opposition members again started shouting slogans and assembled in the Well of the House. Later, they boycotted the policy address and staged a sit-in-protest in front of the Assembly building.

Khan reads govt policy on CAA, avoids constitutional crisis

In an unexpected move, the governor read out the government’s policy on CAA which is critical of the Union government. Earlier, Khan had informed the chief minister and the speaker that he would skip the 18th paragraph of the policy address which mentions on the CAA.

“I am going to read this paragraph although I hold the view that this does not under the definition of policy or programme of the government. But the chief minister told me that this is the policy of the government. To honour his wish I am going to read this out,” Khan said.

All the details including the state government’s suit in Supreme Court against the Act were read out by governor.

Opposition alleges double standards

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the chief minister is enacting a drama with the support of the BJP nominated governor. “Khan is a bridge between the Centre and the Pinarayi government. The government is insulting the people of Kerala,” he alleged.

The Opposition leader asked the government to take up its resolution demanding recalling the governor.

...
Tags: kerala assembly, arif mohammad khan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


