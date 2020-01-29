Death toll in Nashik accident rises to 26

Rescue workers try to save passengers from a bus which collided with a rickshaw and fell into a well, in Nashik on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Mumbai: The death toll in the Nashik accident, where a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both the vehicles fell into a roadside well, climed to 26, the police said.

More than 32 people remained in the hospital with injuries, the police added.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon-Deola Road in the North Maharashtra district, around 200km from here, an official said.

The speeding ST bus, packed with passengers, crashed into the auto-rickshaw, he said, adding the injured were mostly bus passengers.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus dragged the auto-rickshaw along with it and both the vehicles fell into a roadside well, the official said.