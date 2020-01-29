Coronavirus: More people put under scrutiny

Meanwhile, three Delhi-NCR residents with a travel history to China have been kept under observation in an isolation ward at RML Hospital for possible exposure to the deadly nCoV, officials said.

Mumbai: A man was hospitalised in Pune on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) during his recent visit to China, taking the total number of such admissions in Maharashtra to six so far.

The man was admitted in the isolation ward of the Naidu Hospital on Monday night for the symptoms similar to the nCoV infection. Officials said no case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra yet.

Two people in Haryana and another in Punjab with travel history to China have been kept under observation after they showed novel coronavirus -like symptoms, officials said.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, a woman and her son who recently returned from Wuhan were hospitalised for possible exposure to the nCoV, prompting the state government to step up vigil, while in Goa, a man has been admitted in the isolation ward of a hospital as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the virus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said.