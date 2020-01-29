Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2020 Can defeat Pakistan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can defeat Pakistan in 10 days in war: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 1:22 am IST
The Prime minister pointed out while addressing the Annual Prime Minister’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a trophy to the winner during the Annual PM’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while Pakistan lost three wars and could be defeated in 7-10 days by “our armed forces”, it continued to wage wars against India through proxy war in which thousands of innocent citizens were killed.

This was because the previous government considered terrorism a law and order problem, the Prime minister pointed out while addressing the Annual Prime Minister’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020.  

 

“Even when our armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said his government carried out surgical and air strikes against terrorists due to which there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country and terrorism has been largely restricted.

He also said the J&K problem had persisted since Independence with some families and political parties keeping issues in the region alive. This had resulted in terrorism thriving.

The Prime Minister termed “historic” the pact signed by the Centre with insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and two other outfits.

Mr Modi said his government has taken a series of steps for the northeast region of the country and is holding talks with all stakeholders with an open heart.
 
Explaining in detail about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mr Modi said, that the government brought in the CAA to correct “historical” injustices and some political parties are opposing it due to “vote bank politics”.

Mr Modi said India had promised Hindus-Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan when it got Independence, that they can come to India if they needed.

India should give refuge to oppressed: Modi
“This was Gandhiji’s wish and also the intention behind the Nehru-Liaquat Pact,” Mr Modi said.

He said that it is India’s responsibility to give refuge to those people who have been oppressed due to their faith. Mr Modi said that these people have faced historical injustice and to stop this and fulfil old promises, government brought the CAA.

“Our government brought in the CAA to give citizenship to such people but some political parties are in competition to do vote bank politics. For whose interest are they working? Why can’t they see atrocities faced by these people in Pakistan,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that many who are oppressed in these countries are Dalits. The Prime Minister pointed out that recently the Pakistan army had brought out an advertisement for sanitation jobs open only for non-Muslims.

The Prime Minister said that many people left India at the time of Partition but asserted their rights over the properties here. Despite the right of India on these assets worth millions of crores, enemy property was kept in abeyance for decades, he added.

The Prime Minister said that those who opposed the enemy property law are the same people who have now come out to oppose the CAA.

He said that these people through their friends in international media are carrying out propaganda that due to decisions taken by the government, Modi’s image has been hit.

...
Tags: national cadet corps, prime minister narendra modi, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


