Nation Current Affairs 29 Jan 2020 After IndiGo and Air ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra from flying

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
The decision was taken in the wake of an incident on board an IndiGo flight
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Twitter Photo
 Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Twitter Photo

New Delhi: Air carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday decided to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice in wake of the incident onboard an IndiGo flight where the comedian accosted journalist Arnab Goswami and also made a video of it.

"SpiceJet has decided to suspend Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice," said SpiceJet in a statement.
Air India and IndiGo have already suspended Kamra from flying until further notice and six months, respectively

 

Both airlines have said that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".

Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened. In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop, did not respond to the former's heckling.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo had said in a statement.

The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.

...
Tags: kunal kamra, air india, arnab goswami
Location: India, Delhi


