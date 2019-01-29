search on deccanchronicle.com
'Time to tell our story': Ramani on summon in MJ Akbar defamation case

Published Jan 29, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
The Rajya Sabha member has denied all charges against him as 'false, wild and baseless'.
New Delhi: Hours after a Delhi court summoned journalist Priya Ramani to appear before it in connection with a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, she said in a tweet, “Time to tell our side of the story”.

Ramani, who was the first woman to a case Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, has to appear before the Patiala House Curt on the next date of hearing, slated on February 25. 

 

Ramani was the first in a long list of women journalists to accuse the former Minister of State for External Affairs and journalist-turned-politician of sexual harassment. The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, have been recorded.

The Rajya Sabha member has denied all charges against him as "false, wild and baseless".

