Telangana 4th, Andhra Pradesh 2nd in Gross State Domestic Product rating

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Compared to previous five years, the average growth rate in the Telugu states has risen significantly.
In the previous five-year period from 2013 to 2017, the average GSDP growth rate was 7.6 per cent in AP and 7.4 per cent in TS against the national average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 6.9 growth rate.
Hyderabad: Telugu states rank within the top five in the growth rate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). 

Andhra Pradesh stands second behind Bihar, and Telangana state stands after Gujarat, which has been pushed to third place. While Bihar tops with 11.4 per cent GSDP growth rate, Andhra Pradesh is second with 11.2 per cent, Gujarat third with 11.1 per cent and TS fourth with 10.4 per cent GSDP growth rate.

 

Compared to previous five years, the average growth rate in the Telugu states has risen significantly. The latest CRICIL research report revealed these findings.

In the previous five-year period from 2013 to 2017, the average GSDP growth rate was 7.6 per cent in AP and 7.4 per cent in TS against the national average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 6.9 growth rate. 

While the national average growth rate of GDP in 2018 fell from 6.9 in the previous five years’ average to 6.7, the GSDP growth rate in AP rose from 7.6 to 11.2 and in TS from 7.4 to 11.2. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was at the top with 9.9 GSDP growth rate in the previous five-year period, has fallen to third position in 2018. 

Compared to previous average GSDP growth rate, in 2018 in AP it was 4.3, in TS 3.0 and Gujarat only 1.3.

Meanwhile, Telangana state has beaten Andhra Pradesh in per capita income. In 2018, the per capita income was Rs 68,199 in TS and Rs 29,219 in AP. In Gujarat, the per capita income was Rs 52,657. In employment-intensive sectors, too, TS stands ahead of AP.


