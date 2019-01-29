search on deccanchronicle.com
Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan are ‘traitors’: RSS leader

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 9:49 am IST
RSS leader opined that India doesn’t need Muslim youth like Kasab, but rather like former president Kalam.
Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: RSS leader Indresh Kumar likened Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, and actors Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah to Rajpur king Jaichand and Najafi Nawab of Bengal Mir Jafar while referring to the trio as ‘traitors.’

Speaking to media after an event on Monday, Kumar opined that India doesn’t need Muslim youth like Ajmal Kasab (lone terrorist caught alive after 26/11 attack),but rather like former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

 

“India doesn’t need Muslim Youth like Kasab, Yakub, and Ishrat Jahan but rather those who walk on the path shown by Kalam. Those who walk on the path of Kasab will be considered only as traitors,” said Indresh Kumar.

“They may be good actors (Navjot Singh Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aamir Khan) but they don’t deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand,” he added.

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing.

“The first reason for the delay in construction of Ram Temple is Congress, second is the left parties, third is the communal religious forces, and the fourth are few judges who are delaying justice.I appeal to the saints and sadhus to sit at dharna outside the Congress office, office of left parties and outside the house of Judges who are delaying the matter,” he added.

The Supreme Court cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit case, slated for January 29, due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde.

Tags: rss, indresh kumar, apj abdul kalam, ayodhya dispute, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi


