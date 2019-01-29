search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah loses cool, yells at woman in Mysuru

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Siddaramaiah lost his cool and snatched the microphone with which the dupatta got entangled.
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snatches a microphone from a woman dislodging her dupatta at an event in Varuna in Mysuru on Monday. Following this the National Commission for Women wrote to the state police to probe his behaviour.
 Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snatches a microphone from a woman dislodging her dupatta at an event in Varuna in Mysuru on Monday. Following this the National Commission for Women wrote to the state police to probe his behaviour.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah landed in a controversy Monday when he snatched the microphone from a woman during a wordy duel resulting in her dupatta getting dislodged at an event in Varuna in Mysuru.

As he faced flak, the senior Congress leader later said the incident was accidental, devoid of any mal-intent and that the woman was like his sister.

 

The incident which occurred during a public interaction organised by Siddaramaiah, his MLA son Yathindra who represents Varuna assembly constituency, and others, was caught on camera with the video of it going viral.

While the BJP condemned the incident, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said the commission would write to Karnataka police seeking appropriate action on the matter.

In a series of tweets,  Siddaramaiah clarified that the incident happened when he tried to stop the Congress worker from taking more time and was an accident. 
“I know that woman for more than 15 years now and she is like my sister,” he said.

The meet was convened to discuss strengthening the party base in the constituency, earlier held by Siddaramaiah, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.
The video showed a wordy duel between  Siddaramaiah and Jamalar, a former District Panchayat member, who said she was upset that his son Yathindra “showed up” seven months after getting elected.

I am not going to keep quiet. We are seeing Saheb today, during the election time, said Jamalar during the meeting.

Her accusation irked  Siddaramaiah, who said his son keeps visiting the constituency, which she strongly contested. The woman tapped the table to buttress her point, further enraging Siddaramaiah who shouted at her and forcibly asked her to sit.

As she beat the table the second time,  Siddaramaiah lost his cool and snatched the microphone with which the dupatta got entangled. Later speaking to reporters, Jamalar said the local officers did not respond and they wanted the MLA’s intervention.

“The MLA does not visit our area. Where should we go if we have to get our official works done?” Jamalar asked She, however, regretted thumping the table.
In a tweet, NCW chief Sharma said “NCW India has taken Suo Motu cognisance. Will write to Karnataka Police to take appropriate action.”

Condemning Siddaramaiah for losing cool, BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa said: “Instead of addressing her grievance persuasively, Siddaramaiah displayed his anger.”    

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, microphone, dupatta
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Ready for all-party meet on hartal, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Accused stayed in Hyderabad for 15 days

The investigation revealed that the accused had committed several dacoities in and around Bengaluru to raise funds. The investigators are looking to find out if they had committed similar offences in Telangana state.

‘Always worked for farmers’ interest: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Man held for secretly filming girls on Metro

The police rushed to the Vadapalani station by the time the train reached there, and apprehended the man.

GHMC body’s project to widen nalas halted

The civic body conducted a nala survey in October 2016 and completed it in January 2017.

Mudra woman entrepreneur who sold her thermos flasks meets PM Modi

Arulmozhi Sarvanan, the Mudra Yojana beneficiary from Madurai, meets PM Modi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham