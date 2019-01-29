search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ready for all-party meet on hartal, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
He said there was a move to trigger communal riots in Manjeshwaram under the garb of hartal.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
 Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told Assembly that the government was ready to convene an all-party meeting to avoid frequent hartals in the state.

During the question hour, he said there were deliberate attempts from certain quarters to obstruct the forward march of the state in development activities. 

 

Indirectly referring to the Sangh Parivar, he said the forces which had absolutely no role in the state’s development were resorting to such actions.

Legislators raised questions regarding the widespread violence and loss to property during the back to back hartals called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi and Sangh Parivar outfits.

After the hartal called by the Samithi on January 3, police arrested 4162 people in 772 cases registered in connection with the widespread violence. 

Since November, 64 cases of damage to property have been registered over which 1,171 of 5,394 troublemakers landed in police custody.

He said there was a move to trigger communal riots in Manjeshwaram under the garb of hartal. The forces which had benefited from such riots in other parts of the country were experimenting the same formula here. 

He said the government was prepared to look into the anti-hartal bill of the previous UDF Government introduced in the House and sent to the select committee in 2015. 

The government is open to discussions with all political parties, he said.

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, hartal, development activities
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January

The students gave the exam in the morning and received a message in the afternoon that it had been cancelled. (Representational Image)

Telangana: 2 different papers given in MBBS exam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

S Aravind didn’t tell dad he had applied for Army

S. Aravind

In irrigation sector, Telangana stands first, Andhra Pradesh second

The combined fiscal deficit of states crossed the 3 per cent of GSDP threshold set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget management (FRBM) Act in both fiscals, 2016 and 2017.

Telangana: 2 different papers given in MBBS exam

The students gave the exam in the morning and received a message in the afternoon that it had been cancelled. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham