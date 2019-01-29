search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha in New Delhi today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Two thousand students, parents, and teachers from India and abroad will be participating in the programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Students must take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and not come under stress to ensure better results in the long run is the message of the second and expanded edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Two thousand students, parents, and teachers from India and abroad will be participating in the programme. The foreign students will be from Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. 

 

Students from class 9 to 12 participated online in the Catchy Caption Contest, and My Success Mantra. 

In the Catchy Caption students had to give a caption for the image provided in the Pariksha Pe Charcha contest and in the Success Mantra contest students had to create a video showing what the student did to motivate other students sitting for exams. 

Teachers were selected based on their progressive thinking and bringing in new aspects in teaching. 

Parents were selected on the basis of what they are learning from their children who are regularly giving exams. The online competition ran from January 7 to 17, 2019 and had 1,02,173 participants, from whom 2,000 were selected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to share valuable tips with the school students and ensure that they take exams in a relaxed atmosphere. The ministry of human resource development will highlight steps that have been taken to reduce exam stress since the earlier edition of this programme.

Unlike last year when only schools from New Delhi participated in the programme, this year the effort has been to get students from all over the country and also from abroad to spread the message of reducing exam stress.

The programme will be telecast live to CBSE schools, higher education institutions and colleges on January 29.

Tags: pariksha pe charcha, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


