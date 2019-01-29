search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Vijayan's criticism comes amid a raging row over LDF govt ordering a departmental probe against the young officer Chaitra Teresa John.
While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)
 While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed a woman IPS officer who searched the office of the ruling CPI(M), saying some vested interests had a tendency to "tarnish" the image of those in politics.

His criticism comes amid a raging row over the LDF government ordering a departmental probe against the young officer Chaitra Teresa John after she came to the CPI(M)'s district office on January 24 midnight in search of some accused in a case.

 

A police team, led by Chaitra, had come tracing some leaders of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), who were reportedly involved in the alleged stone pelting of a police station in the city, following which a probe had been ordered against her, based on the complaint of the party district leaders.

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state.

It was necessary in a democratic society to create a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of party offices and the safeguarding of such institutions was generally viewed as the duty of the police, he said.

"Some vested interests have an inclination to tarnish the image of those in politics and there have been occasions when some people have fallen for such tendencies. A democratic society can go forward only after rectifying such outlooks," he said, adding that the government was viewing the search at the CPI(M) party office with the same approach.

A complaint had been received from the party district secretary in this connection and it was the responsibility of a government to consider it with seriousness in a democratic society, he said.

"So the DGP has been directed to carry out a probe into the complaint. The government's policy is to ensure a smooth environment where all political parties can function freely. The government will take appropriate action if anyone adopts a stand different from it," the Chief Minister added.

Presenting the issue as a submission in the House, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the search was legal and any action against the officer would send a wrong message and amounted to demoralising the police force.

...
Tags: pinarayi vijayan, cpi(m), ldf, ramesh chennithala
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said the matter of bogus voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently and they filed a complaint with the police to ascertain who created them. (Photo: File)

Fake voter card of former Chief Election Commissioner found; cops probe

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Leaders across nation pay tribute to former minister George Fernandes

On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench. (Photo: File)

Centre seeks SC’s nod to transfer Ayodhya land to Ram temple trust

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan are ‘traitors’: RSS leader

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Former defence minister George Fernandes dies at 88

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP combine will win 30 seats in TN: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Saint Gobain: Edappadi inaugurates third factory

Chief Minister inaugurated a float glass production plant and other modern manufacturing facilities of Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham