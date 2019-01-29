search on deccanchronicle.com
PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
As many as 675 students from across the country have reached Delhi for the event.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With less than two months left for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' on Tuesday, requested parents not to force children to "fulfil" their "unfulfilled" dreams.

The interactive session with the Prime Minister was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

 

While interacting with a cross-section of students, teachers and parents, Prime Minister Modi said: "I request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths. It is important to understand these positives of every child".

He added, "I hope parents do not make the report card of their children their own visiting cards because if that is the aim then the expectations from children become unreal," he added.

While answering a question asked by a mother about the negative effect of technology on studies, the Prime Minister said that technology should lead to the expansion of the mind. "I will not say exposure to technology is a bad thing for students. It is good that students are getting acquainted with new technology. Technology should lead to an expansion of the mind and as a means to innovate," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, while talking about the pressure of result, said: "Exams are important in life, but one should not be stressed by it. Abhi nahi to kabhi nahi (if not now, it means never), should not be the only motto. Ask yourselves if this is an exam of your life or is it just an exam for a particular grade like Class 10 or 12? Once you know the answer to this, your pressure will reduce".

"Society should be aspirational, not negative. If people have expectations from us, it shows that they have some trust in us. We have to make ourselves capable, not get bogged down by expectations. We must take it positively," emphasised Prime Minister Modi.

Emphasising that time management is important, the Prime Minister said: "One thing that is most important for all of us is time management. Time is our own, and we decide what to do with our time and how to get things done. That is totally in your control. We all have the same 24 hours. But those who manage their time well set themselves apart. You have to prioritise from time to time. Those who master the art of time management seem to go through life effortlessly. Time management is the most important factor. If we have 10 things to do, sometimes we need to know which are the six or seven that need priority".

A few days back, a 'Catchy Caption Contest' was also organised for students below 25 years of age including students between Class IX and XII, graduates and undergraduates. Unlike 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2018’, this year only the selected students, parents and teachers who had won the contest interacted with Prime Minister Modi.

At today's event, participants also included college students from 24 states and Union Territories, according to a statement of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. As many as 675 students from across the country have reached Delhi for the event.

...
