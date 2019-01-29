search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Cong claims to have audio of minister quoting Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale were in his bedroom'.
Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Panaji: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar in Goa on Tuesday. Gandhi was seen walking in to the chief minister's office in Panaji. 

This meeting comes after Gandhi alleged that the audio recordings which are in Parrikar’s possession related to Rafale jet deal were authentic and that Parrikar was using the “explosive secrets” as a bargaining chips to retain his seat.

 

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It’s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM.”

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress has claimed to have an audio recording of a Goa minister quoting Manohar Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale jet deal were "in his bedroom".  

Parrikar, who was defence minister before becoming Goa CM in 2017, had tweeted that the audio clip was a "desperate attempt to fabricate facts".

Manohar Parrikar was defence minister when the deal for 36 Rafale jets was signed between India and France.

In recent months, he has been severely unwell with a pancreatic condition, which has spurred opposition calls for his replacement as chief minister.

...
Tags: rafale deal, manohar parrikar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Goa


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

Pramod Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was caught on camera in a school situated in Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Maharashtra cop suspended for showering money on school girls at R-day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

Fake voter card of former Chief Election Commissioner found; cops probe

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said the matter of bogus voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently and they filed a complaint with the police to ascertain who created them. (Photo: File)

Leaders across nation pay tribute to former minister George Fernandes

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Centre seeks SC’s nod to transfer Ayodhya land to Ram temple trust

On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench. (Photo: File)

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham