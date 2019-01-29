search on deccanchronicle.com
Nitin Gadkari exposed Congress, claims BJP

On Sunday, Mr Gadkari had said political leaders who “sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality” get “beaten up” by the public.
Nitin Gadkari
New Delhi: The BJP, which has been squirming over Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s subtle digs at his own government, on Monday dragged in the Congress claiming the minister’s latest barbs were targeted at its main rival. 

Asked to react to Mr Gadkari’s comments, his Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar claimed that the former BJP chief was targeting the Congress and exposing how the Opposition party had damaged the country.

“Gadkariji was explaining how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress,” said Mr Javadekar. 

Insisting that Mr Gadkari’s remarks had been twisted, BJP spokesman and Rajya Sabha G.V.L. Narsimha Rao was quoted as saying: “Nitin Gadkari’s comments are now being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards the Congress, that only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (remove poverty), but didn’t do anything for poverty alleviation, and towards Rahul Gandhi, who makes empty promises”.

Reacting to Mr Gadkari’s remarks, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “PMO India, Sir, Nitin Gadkari is showing you the mirror, and in a very subtle way.”

