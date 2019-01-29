search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Leaders across nation pay tribute to former minister George Fernandes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 29, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 11:26 am IST
PM Modi said that the former minister represented the best of India's political leadership.
Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders across political parties paid homage to former union minister George Fernandes, who died today after a long illness on Tuesday.

PM Modi said that the former minister represented the best of India's political leadership.

 

"Very saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and much admired trade unionist, George Fernandes Ji. I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with several other leaders across the political spectrum, also paid tribute to George Fernandes. 

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.

...
