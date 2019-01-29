search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy threatens to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 12:34 am IST
H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday offered to quit if his style of functioning was not acceptable to some Congress leaders.
H.D. Kumaraswamy
 H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In an indication that the Congress-JD(S) coalition could be close to an implosion and could face its biggest test yet ahead ofparliamentary polls, Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday offered toquit if his style of functioning was not acceptable to some Congress leaders, signaling that his own patience with running the fractious partnership was also running thin. 

Having faced constant challenges to his government over the last eight months of his tenure from rebels in the Congress party, Mr Kumaraswamy seemed in no mood to entertain more criticism as he responded to  claims by some Congresslegislators on Sunday that he was doing little for the state’s development 
and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had done a better job while in office.

 

“I don’t want to stick to my chair.  Congress and JD(S) leaders decided to form the government to give good governance and we are doing a good job.

Deputy Chief Minister, I and several ministers are working hard. For Bengaluru, we have already taken a decision to go ahead with the PRR, elevated corridor and suburban railway. We  expect an investment of over one lakh crore in the city,’’ he told reporters. 

...
Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) coalition, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Ready for all-party meet on hartal, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Accused stayed in Hyderabad for 15 days

The investigation revealed that the accused had committed several dacoities in and around Bengaluru to raise funds. The investigators are looking to find out if they had committed similar offences in Telangana state.

‘Always worked for farmers’ interest: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Man held for secretly filming girls on Metro

The police rushed to the Vadapalani station by the time the train reached there, and apprehended the man.

GHMC body’s project to widen nalas halted

The civic body conducted a nala survey in October 2016 and completed it in January 2017.

Mudra woman entrepreneur who sold her thermos flasks meets PM Modi

Arulmozhi Sarvanan, the Mudra Yojana beneficiary from Madurai, meets PM Modi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham