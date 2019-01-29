Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy threatens to resign

Bengaluru: In an indication that the Congress-JD(S) coalition could be close to an implosion and could face its biggest test yet ahead ofparliamentary polls, Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday offered toquit if his style of functioning was not acceptable to some Congress leaders, signaling that his own patience with running the fractious partnership was also running thin.

Having faced constant challenges to his government over the last eight months of his tenure from rebels in the Congress party, Mr Kumaraswamy seemed in no mood to entertain more criticism as he responded to claims by some Congresslegislators on Sunday that he was doing little for the state’s development

and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had done a better job while in office.

“I don’t want to stick to my chair. Congress and JD(S) leaders decided to form the government to give good governance and we are doing a good job.

Deputy Chief Minister, I and several ministers are working hard. For Bengaluru, we have already taken a decision to go ahead with the PRR, elevated corridor and suburban railway. We expect an investment of over one lakh crore in the city,’’ he told reporters.