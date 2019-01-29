‘Is this promise also fake’: Mayawati on Rahul’s income guarantee promise

Mayawati questioned if 'this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’. (Photo: ANI | File)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his “minimum income guarantee” promise made at a public rally on Monday.

Mayawati questioned if “this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’.

Hitting out both at the Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mayawati said that promise made by Rahul Gandhi are similar to those made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power in 2014.

“Is this promise also a fake one like ‘Gareebi hatao’ and current government’s promises on black money, 15 lakh and achhe din? Both the Congress and the BJP have failed, and proved to be two sides of the same coin,” Mayawati said.