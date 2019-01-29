search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Is this promise also fake’: Mayawati on Rahul’s income guarantee promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 29, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Hitting out at Cong and BJP, Mayawati said that promise made by Rahul is similar to Modi's before coming to power in 2014.
Mayawati questioned if 'this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Mayawati questioned if 'this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’. (Photo: ANI | File)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his “minimum income guarantee” promise made at a public rally on Monday.

Mayawati questioned if “this promise also a fake one like Gareebi Hatao’.

 

Hitting out both at the Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mayawati said that promise made by Rahul Gandhi are similar to those made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power in 2014.

“Is this promise also a fake one like ‘Gareebi hatao’ and current government’s promises on black money, 15 lakh and achhe din? Both the Congress and the BJP have failed, and proved to be two sides of the same coin,” Mayawati said.

 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, mayawati, minimum income scheme, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

Fake voter card of former Chief Election Commissioner found; cops probe

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said the matter of bogus voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently and they filed a complaint with the police to ascertain who created them. (Photo: File)

Leaders across nation pay tribute to former minister George Fernandes

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham