search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Former defence minister George Fernandes dies at 88

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 29, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Apart from defence ministry during Vajpayee-led govt, Fernandes held several portfolios including communications, industry and railways.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Former defence minister George Fernandes died on Tuesday morning in Delhi. He was 88 years old. 

One of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement in the 1970s, George Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party.

 

Apart from the defence ministry during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Fernandes held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways.

Born on June 3 1930, George Fernandes was at the age of 16 sent to train as a priest but his calling was different. He moved to Bombay in 1949 and got involved in the socialist trade union movement. Known to be a firebrand unionist and a fiery orator, he organized many strikes and bandhs there.

...
Tags: george fernandes, atal bihari vajpayee, george fernandes dies
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: AP)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan are ‘traitors’: RSS leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP combine will win 30 seats in TN: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Saint Gobain: Edappadi inaugurates third factory

Chief Minister inaugurated a float glass production plant and other modern manufacturing facilities of Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd.(Photo: DC)

Chennai: Missing boy found dead in stone quarry

The stone quarry where the body was found. (Inset) The boy.

BJP flays Vaiko for black flag demo against PM Modi

BJP logo

Chennai: Taking a break from alcohol can improve overall health, finds study

The regeneration of enzymes in the body takes place, while liver and pancreas are put to rest they require for the rehabilitation of the organs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham