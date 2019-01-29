Centre seeks SC’s nod to transfer Ayodhya land to Ram temple trust

On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre filed an application in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking permission to alienate a portion of the disputed land in the Ram temple-Babri mosque dispute to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

In 1993, the Centre had acquired 67 acres of land around the disputed site saying it was related to the dispute. The SC had upheld the acquisition in 1994 and ordered that this land shall remain with the Central government and shall not be released in anyone’s favour until the dispute is decided.

Now, Centre seeks direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed land.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a trust formed by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

