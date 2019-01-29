Bodh Gaya 2018 blasts planned in Hyderabad, Chennai

The NIA later arrested eight persons belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for involvement in the low-intensity blast that took place on January 19, 2018, at Bodh Gaya.

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency has stated that the conspiracy and planning for the explosion at the Kalachakra maidan in Bodh Gaya during the visit of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama in 2018 were done in Marredpally in the city and Chennai.

The NIA later arrested eight persons belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for involvement in the low-intensity blast that took place on January 19, 2018, at Bodh Gaya.

The details regarding the conspiracy were mentioned in the a supplementary chargesheet that the NIA filed in a special court on Monday.

“Investigations revealed that the accused travelled to various places in South India including Hyderabad and Chennai where the conspiracy to target Bodh Gaya and other Buddhist places of worship was hatched,” the NIA said. The accused were identified as Ahmed Ali, Nur Alam, Paigambar Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Kausar and Mustafizur Rehman.