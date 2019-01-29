18-month-old toddler pays for Namma Metro negligence

Bengaluru: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl child succumbed to her injuries after slipping out of her grandfather’s hand, falling over the railing of the escalator and going through the gap between the escalator and the wall. The accident occurred at the Srirampura Metro station on Sunday night.

The child, Hasini, a resident of Prakash Nagar and daughter of Jayachandra, suffered serious head injuries after crashing to the road 50 feet below. She was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she battled for life till Monday morning.

On Sunday around 8 pm, Hasini was being carried by her grandfather Balakrishna, also accompanied by her grandmother when the incident took place. Balakrishna was carrying Hasini and stepped on the escalator at the Metro station. He tripped slightly and Hasini slipped out of his hands and fell through the gap between the escalator and the wall and hit the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road 50 feet below.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the baby slipping out of his arm and falling through the gap.

An official from the Srirampura Metro station, claiming anonymity, said, “One of the reasons for the accident is the uncovered gap. The gap was supposed to be covered, but it was left open for unknown reasons and we cannot comment on it. The senior officers will have to look into the matter before another tragedy occurs.”

Another official at the station also said that it was an unfortunate incident and never expected something like this would occur. “The gap is left for the free movement of the escalator and it should have been covered. At the same time, the gap cannot be completely covered as it would hamper the movement of the escalator. Now, the engineers will have to look into the issue and come up with a solution,” the official said.

An officer said that the CCTV footage is being examined and also the officials who were on duty will have to give statements. “The senior officers will soon hold a meeting and will ensure that such gaps are covered. We will inspect all the Metro stations. We cannot comment anything more on this issue, as the police have taken over the case,” he said.

Dr Mahantesh, a resident medical officer at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, said, "She died due to severe head injuries."