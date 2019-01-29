Ananth Kumar Hegde attacks rival over ‘Muslim wife’

Bengaluru: Discourse on women’s modesty reached its lowest ebb, with union minister of state for Skill Development, Ananth Kumar Hegde Monday in his tweet describing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao as ‘a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady’.

The twitter war broke out between the duo when, Mr Gundurao tweeted in response to a news report about Mr Hegde courting controversy over his remarks that ‘the hand that touches a Hindu girl’s body should not be there” and asked him to show his contribution as an MP and minister in Karnataka.

Mr Hegde hit back at Mr Gundurao with his twitter on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is married to a Muslim.

Seeing this comment, Mr Gundurao responded in a dignified manner stating that Sad to see “@AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess its his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human.”

This set off a war of words with several Congress leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi standing by Mr Gundurao on Twitter.

Mr Gandhi slammed Mr Hegde for his controversial remarks about the Congress leader’s wife, saying he is “unfit” to be a Union minister and deserves to be sacked.

Mr Gundurao’s wife, Tabu Rao, who was the target of Mr Hegde’s remarks, posted a lengthy rebuttal on her timeline in Facebook, stating that these were “misogynistic” and “provocative” remarks made by Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde”.

Sources said, In a Facebook post, Ms Gundurao said she seemed to have become a “soft target” for Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who are “unable to politically take on” her husband.