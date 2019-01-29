search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ananth Kumar Hegde attacks rival over ‘Muslim wife’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Mr Hegde hit back at Mr Gundurao with his twitter on the KPCC chief, who is married to a Muslim.
Ananth Kumar Hegde
 Ananth Kumar Hegde

Bengaluru: Discourse on women’s modesty reached its lowest ebb, with union minister of state for Skill Development, Ananth Kumar Hegde Monday in his tweet describing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao as ‘a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady’.

The twitter war broke out between the duo when, Mr Gundurao tweeted in response to a news report about Mr Hegde courting controversy over his remarks that ‘the hand that touches a Hindu girl’s body should not be there” and asked him to show his contribution as an MP and minister in Karnataka.

 

Mr Hegde hit back at Mr Gundurao with his twitter on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is married to a Muslim. 

Seeing this comment, Mr Gundurao responded in a dignified manner stating that Sad to see “@AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess its his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human.”

This set off a war of words with several Congress leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi standing by Mr Gundurao on Twitter. 

Mr Gandhi slammed Mr Hegde for his controversial remarks about the Congress leader’s wife, saying he is “unfit” to be a Union minister and deserves to be sacked.

Mr Gundurao’s wife, Tabu Rao, who was the target of Mr Hegde’s remarks, posted a lengthy rebuttal on her timeline in Facebook, stating that these were “misogynistic” and “provocative” remarks made by Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde”. 

Sources said, In a Facebook post, Ms Gundurao said she seemed to have become a “soft target” for Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who are “unable to politically take on” her husband. 

...
Tags: ananth kumar hegde, dinesh gundu rao
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Ready for all-party meet on hartal, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Eyewitnesses said that the RTC bus had stopped suddenly and the school bus driver hit the RTC bus from the rear, as the brakes did not deploy when applied probably due to failure.

Hyderabad: School bus brake fails, rams into rtc bus, kids safe

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

A woman thanks Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad commissioner of police and Shikha Goel, commissioner, crimes and SIT, for rescuing her child as part of Operation Smile.

Hyderabad police: ‘Operation Smile’ rescues 325 kids in January



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In irrigation sector, Telangana stands first, Andhra Pradesh second

The combined fiscal deficit of states crossed the 3 per cent of GSDP threshold set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget management (FRBM) Act in both fiscals, 2016 and 2017.

More people awarded Padma Shri in poll years

Six states have grabbed 76% of Padma Shris awarded since 2000.

Accused stayed in Hyderabad for 15 days

The investigation revealed that the accused had committed several dacoities in and around Bengaluru to raise funds. The investigators are looking to find out if they had committed similar offences in Telangana state.

‘Always worked for farmers’ interest: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Man held for secretly filming girls on Metro

The police rushed to the Vadapalani station by the time the train reached there, and apprehended the man.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham