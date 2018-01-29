search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will spare no one in war against graft, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 1:57 am IST
In a jibe at Lalu, says 3 ex-CMs ‘rotting in jail’ for graft.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Underlining the fact that three former chief ministers were “rotting in jail”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled a “zero-tolerance” attitude towards corruption as he said on Sunday that no one would be spared in the government’s anti- graft drive.

Speaking at an NCC rally here, he urged the country’s youth to join him in the battle against corruption and black money. The PM also made a strong pitch for the use of Aadhaar, saying it added great strength to India’s development by curbing leakages and helping funds from the government reach the targeted beneficiaries.

 

Aadhaar’s legality has been challenged in the Supreme Court and a Constitution Bench is hearing the matter.

Mr Modi said people used to believe that the rich and powerful were not affected by anti-corruption drives, and asserted that this was no longer true. Getting rid of this “termite” of corruption would help the poor the most, he told the NCC cadets.

“Sometimes, there was a sense of disappointment that there is big talk about (combating) corruption, but the big and mighty go scot-free. Today you are going through a phase when three former chief ministers are rotting in jail,” he said.

Former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra were recently convicted and sentenced in a fodder scam case. Former Haryana CM O.P. Chautala is also in jail over a corruption case.

“Who says there is no God? Who says there is no justice at the hands of God? Now no one is going to escape,” the PM said. 

“Will merely expressing anger and hatred (towards corruption) work? ...We have to wage a long battle. The fight is not going to stop. And if this makes the future of my youngsters, then this also makes the future of my country,” he added.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Double-ended car ordered off the road by authorities in Indonesia

Local authorities have ticketed him, saying he lacks the necessary permits for the modifications (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League: Here are squads of all 8 teams after IPL 2018 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL ) auctions came to a close on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Royal family to Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Birla enters IPL

While riches of all kinds would have come to Aryaman Vikram Birla easily, he has chosen to take a hard way to achieve his dream to play cricket and if you ask him, he says playing cricket comes naturally to him. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

IPL 2018 Auction: After Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals pay Rs 11.5 cr to Jaydev Unadkat

Ben Stokes was brought for 12.5 crore, While Jaydev Unadkat was paid 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals . (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL auction 2018: Nepal Under-19 prodigy Sandeep Lamichhane creates history

Sandeep Lamichhane was invited by Australian great Michael Clarke, to train and play with him for the Western Suburbs club in Sydney. (Photo: Twitter / Sandeep Lamichhane)
 

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shantinagar residents up in arms against GHMC

GHMC

Hyderabad Metropolitan: New roads planned to link Outer Ring Road

The HMDA has been constructing five radial roads for an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Angel tax becoming a bane for start-ups across the country

Some start-ups in the city also reportedly received assessment notices in the past year to pay tax on the funds raised.

Hyderabad: Make machinery cotton-centric

Growing cotton, weaving it into fabric and clothing the people is something India has done for thousands of years. This fabric has clothed Rajas, Maharajas and paupers.

Hyderabad: Engineers in demand abroad

he most sought after are electrical, electronics, mechanical and civil streams. A few niche courses like aerospace, mining and nuclear are also in demand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham