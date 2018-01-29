search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Man sucked into MRI machine dies, 3 held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Rajesh Shyamji Maru, 32, died as he had inhaled excess oxygen.
Rajesh Shyamji Maru
 Rajesh Shyamji Maru

Mumbai: A man got sucked into an MRI machine and died at Mumbai’s civic-run Nair Hospital on Saturday. In a case of alleged medical negligence, the incident occurred minutes after he walked into the room carrying an oxygen cylinder, even though metal objects are not allowed inside MRI-testing rooms because of the magnetic field it creates when operational. The family alleged that the ward boy attached to the MRI section had allegedly asked them to carry the oxygen cylinder inside, assuring that it was safe as the machine was switched off, only it wasn’t. 

Rajesh Shyamji Maru, 32, died as he had inhaled excess oxygen after the cylinder’s knob accidentally opened even as his body got sucked inside the MRI machine. Maru was attending to an elderly relative who had come for a scan.

 

The Agripada police has filed a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and arrested three hospital staff members, including the ward boy. DCP Virendra Mishra of Zone 3 said, “An FIR was registered against the hospital and they have arrested the doctor, Saurabh Lanjeka, 24, ward boy Vitthal Chavan, 35, and ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.”

The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage to the police. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim.  

When asked about alleged negligence on the part of the hospital’s staff, that resulted in the oxygen cylinder being allowed inside the MRI room, Nair Hospital Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said, “There was no place meant for the oxygen cylinder. Accidentally, the oxygen cylinder also went inside along with the person and he died.”

Ward boy told man to carry cylinder
Maru was a resident of Lalbaug and the sole bread earner of his family. He had gone to the hospital to visit his sister’s mother-in-law Laxmiben Solanki, 62, who was ailing with fever. Maru, who worked as a salesman, was helping Solanki get inside the MRI room, when a ward boy asked him to take her oxygen cylinder inside.

Talking to this newspaper, the deceased’s uncle Jaysingh Maru said, “As Laxmiben was on oxygen, the technician-cum-ward boy present inside the MRI ward, told him to carry the oxygen cylinder inside the MRI scan room due to which Maru died.”

He also said, “As Maru entered the MRI room, the machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. His relatives and other ward boys came there after hearing the sound and pulled him out.” He also mentioned that Maru was rushed to the emergency ward as he was bleeding copiously, but he died there. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake.” 

How to use MRI machine properly

  • Safety aspects that must be followed by medical team, patients and also relatives of patients during MRI scans. 
  • MRI is a strong, static magnetic field attracting magnetic objects. 
  • Keep keys, cellphones, oxygen cylinders, tanks and floor buffers away from an MRI unit. They can can become projectiles and can injure, harm or kill a person. 
  • Relatives should not be allowed inside during the time of MRI diagnosis.
  • Patients with implants like stents, cochlear implants, knee implants are not to go for MRI diagnosis.
  • These devices implanted must have no metal and must be MRI Safe or MRI conditional.
  • External implants like pacemakers, insulin pumps and other devices like ventilator or patient monitor can also affect the MRI diagnosis. 
  • The patients and the medical team must be aware of the effect of MRI on implants.

Inputs from Indian Radiology and Imaging Association member Dr B. Ahuja 

Tags: mri machine, nair hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Double-ended car ordered off the road by authorities in Indonesia

Local authorities have ticketed him, saying he lacks the necessary permits for the modifications (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League: Here are squads of all 8 teams after IPL 2018 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL ) auctions came to a close on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Royal family to Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Birla enters IPL

While riches of all kinds would have come to Aryaman Vikram Birla easily, he has chosen to take a hard way to achieve his dream to play cricket and if you ask him, he says playing cricket comes naturally to him. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

IPL 2018 Auction: After Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals pay Rs 11.5 cr to Jaydev Unadkat

Ben Stokes was brought for 12.5 crore, While Jaydev Unadkat was paid 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals . (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL auction 2018: Nepal Under-19 prodigy Sandeep Lamichhane creates history

Sandeep Lamichhane was invited by Australian great Michael Clarke, to train and play with him for the Western Suburbs club in Sydney. (Photo: Twitter / Sandeep Lamichhane)
 

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shantinagar residents up in arms against GHMC

GHMC

Hyderabad Metropolitan: New roads planned to link Outer Ring Road

The HMDA has been constructing five radial roads for an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Angel tax becoming a bane for start-ups across the country

Some start-ups in the city also reportedly received assessment notices in the past year to pay tax on the funds raised.

Hyderabad: Make machinery cotton-centric

Growing cotton, weaving it into fabric and clothing the people is something India has done for thousands of years. This fabric has clothed Rajas, Maharajas and paupers.

Hyderabad: Engineers in demand abroad

he most sought after are electrical, electronics, mechanical and civil streams. A few niche courses like aerospace, mining and nuclear are also in demand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham