search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahadayi dispute: Goa deputy speaker proposes resolution against K’taka

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Michael Lobo said the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal should be asked to inspect the site at Kanakumbi so that it knows the reality.
The dam at Kanakumbi is one of the projects proposed by Karnataka and opposed by Goa. (Photo: File)
 The dam at Kanakumbi is one of the projects proposed by Karnataka and opposed by Goa. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Accusing Karnataka of diverting the water of a Mahadayi tributary into the Malaprabha river basin, Goa Assembly's deputy Speaker Michael Lobo has said a resolution against it is likely during the Budget session.

Lobo was speaking to reporters after visiting Kanakumbi in Karnataka with Speaker Pramod Sawant and two other Goa legislators on Sunday.

 

"There is a total diversion of water from Mahadayi tributary at Kanakumbi by Karnataka government by constructing underwater canals. Whatever water is flowing down to Goa from there is just seepage," the deputy speaker said, adding if the diversion was not stopped, the Mahadayi in Goa will run dry.

"We have to move a resolution in the coming Assembly session, opposing the diversion by Karnataka," he said, adding he would move the resolution after consulting the ruling BJP.

Also read: Will seek PM action if Parrikar doesn't respond on Mahadayi talks: K'taka CM​

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, which is hearing the dispute between Goa and Karnataka over the sharing of the river water, should be asked to inspect the site at Kanakumbi so that it knows the reality, he said.

The dam at Kanakumbi is one of the projects proposed by Karnataka and opposed by Goa.

Also read: Siddaramaiah to BS Yeddyurappa: Goa BJP playing a double game with you

Lobo said the dispute cannot be resolved through dialogue. "Only the tribunal can provide solution. Whatever has played out in public is just politics," he said, referring to Karnataka's request for bilateral talks.

Tags: mahadayi river, goa assembly, michael lobo
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK expels 117 MLAs for going against party principles, ‘bringing disrepute’

On Saturday, Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC seeks reply of Maharashtra, NIA on Malegaon blast accused Purohit’s plea

6 persons were killed and 101 injured when an improvised explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off at Malegaon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Temporary impact of demonetisation, GST dissipating: Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian termed the GST launch a big transformational event of 2017-18. (Photo: ANI)

Economic Survey sees GDP growth accelerating to 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19

The Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.  (Photo: File | PTI)

32-yr-old Andhra techie, 'talking on phone', falls to death at Chennai airport

32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: DC | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham