Despite partial rollback, DMK protests against Tamil Nadu bus fare hike

Chennai: Despite a partial rollback of bus fares by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, the main opposition in the state DMK took to streets protesting against the hike in bus fare.

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday described the downward cut in bus fares announced by the Tamil Nadu government as an "eyewash".

"We have demanded full roll back of increase in bus fares. Tomorrow (Monday) we will stage agitation pressing our demand," Stalin told reporters on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government has been witnessing protests ever since the government hiked bus fares on January 19.

In its resolution passed on Sunday, DMK said that their next course of action would be based on the response from the ruling AIADMK on their agitations.

Under pressure from the public and the opposition, the Tamil Nadu government reduced the bus fares in selected services. According to an announcement made by the transport department, the fare revision would come into effect from Monday.

With government transport corporations struggling to overcome losses and finding it difficult to pay even the dues to its employees, Tamil Nadu government on January 19 announced a steep hike in government and private bus fares ranging from 20 per cent to 55 per cent. The reason for the increase in fares was attributed to hike in fuel charges, maintenance cost and operational cost among others.

The move triggered protests from day one with the public taking to streets, shouting slogans and besieging transport offices. It also drew a lot of political flak from the opposition parties, who urged the state government to rollback the fare hike.