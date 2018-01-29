search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi HC transfers disqualified AAP MLAs' plea to division bench

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
The court also extended its Jan 24 order restraining the EC from issuing any notification announcing bye-elections.
The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday transferred to a division bench the pleas of AAP MLAs, seeking quashing of their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly for holding office of profit.

Single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru fixed the matter before the Acting Chief Justice for Tuesday, who may either set up or refer it to an existing division bench.

 

The court also extended its January 24 order restraining the Election Commission (EC) from issuing any notification announcing bye-elections to fill vacancies of the 20 Assembly seats, MLAs of which have been disqualified.

Also read: AAP MLAs disqualification: HC asks EC to not announce bypolls until Monday​

The court's direction came after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the poll panel had recommended disqualification of the AAP legislators to which the President gave his nod, moved an application seeking transfer of the matter to a division bench.

The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit.

Also read: Office of profit case: President gives nod to axe 20 AAP MLAs

The high court had on January 24 refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying the MLAs for holding office of profit but restrained the EC from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing dates for by-polls.

The high court had earlier summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the EC for 20 MLAs' disqualification which received the presidential assent on January 20.

Tags: delhi high court, election commission, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mahadayi dispute: Goa deputy speaker proposes resolution against K’taka

The dam at Kanakumbi is one of the projects proposed by Karnataka and opposed by Goa. (Photo: File)

AIADMK expels 117 MLAs for going against party principles, ‘bringing disrepute’

On Saturday, Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC seeks reply of Maharashtra, NIA on Malegaon blast accused Purohit’s plea

6 persons were killed and 101 injured when an improvised explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off at Malegaon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Temporary impact of demonetisation, GST dissipating: Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian termed the GST launch a big transformational event of 2017-18. (Photo: ANI)

Economic Survey pegs GDP growth at 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19 vs 6.75 pc in 2017-18

The Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.  (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham