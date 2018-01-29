search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK expels 117 MLAs for going against party principles, ‘bringing disrepute’

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Palanisamy and Panneerselvam asked their party workers not to have any truck with those expelled.
On Saturday, Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On Saturday, Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Monday continued its disciplinary action against office-bearers, with top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palanisamy sacking over 100 of them for bringing "disrepute" to the party.

The two leaders announced expelling 117 members belonging to the party's Sivaganga district and its sub units, including two former MLAs, KK Umadevan and Cholan CT Palanichamy.

 

Also Read: AIADMK expels over 144 office-bearers

The members were being expelled from AIADMK as they went against party principles and "brought disrepute" to it, Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Palanisamy, its co-coordinator, said in a joint statement.

They asked their party workers not to have any truck with those expelled.

Also Read: AIADMK expels 23 functionaries for ‘bringing disrepute’ to party

Palanisamy and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar assembly bypoll, won by sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping the party posts of some of the key aides of Dhinakaran.

On Saturday, the two leaders had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district.

Tags: o panneerselvam, palanisamy, aiadmk, aiadmk expels 117 mlas
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC seeks reply of Maharashtra, NIA on Malegaon blast accused Purohit’s plea

6 persons were killed and 101 injured when an improvised explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off at Malegaon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Temporary impact of demonetisation, GST dissipating: Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian termed the GST launch a big transformational event of 2017-18. (Photo: ANI)

Economic Survey sees GDP growth accelerating to 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19

The Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.  (Photo: File | PTI)

32-yr-old Andhra techie, 'talking on phone', falls to death at Chennai airport

32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: DC | File)

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy, replaces groom in marriage ritual

'This action coming from the daughter of an MP can set an example for others to follow. A woman riding a horse carriage for the ritual is bound to be noticed and followed by other families soon,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham