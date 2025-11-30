29 Voters Registered at Single Address in Bhopal: Digvijaya

Bhopal: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has claimed that 29 unrelated voters have been registered at a single address in the Narela assembly constituency of Bhopal district.

He visited polling booth 189 in Pushpa Nagar in Narela on Saturday to look into the matter.

"At booth number 189 in the Narela assembly constituency, in house number 70, where the Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh office is located, 30 people have been shown as residents, even though only one person actually lives there. The remaining 29 names are bogus additions," Singh told reporters.

"We tried to meet the BLO, supervisor, and ARO. This is an RSS office. If such fraud is occurring at a place where RSS meetings are held, then who should be held accountable? The entire SIR process is fraudulent," he alleged.