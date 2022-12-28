Three terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a "chance encounter" here early Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, they said.