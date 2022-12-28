  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2022 Rythu Bandhu scheme, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rythu Bandhu scheme, farmhouse culture driving a rise in agricultural land owners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Agriculture lands are being sold and registered in guntas in districts surrounding Hyderabad as a result of farming ventures on the city outskirts. (Twitter Image)
 Agriculture lands are being sold and registered in guntas in districts surrounding Hyderabad as a result of farming ventures on the city outskirts. (Twitter Image)

Hyderabad: The increase in agricultural land holdings by individuals has been a consistent trend, with a dramatic increase in recent
times, primarily in regions surrounding Hyderabad as a result of real estate ventures on the city outskirts as well as ascribed to the Rythu Bandu scheme.

When the state government cleared revenue land records and issued new digital passbooks in 2018, the number of land owners possessing pattadar passbooks climbed to 70 lakh, an increase of more than 20 lakh in the last five years. While it was 1.42 crore acres in 2018, it increased to 1.48 crore acres in 2022. While land extent increased by eight lakh acres, the persons owning agriculture lands increased by 20 lakh. The data obtained from the revenue departments shows that the number of pattadars holding agricultural lands in Telangana was 50.25 lakh in 2018. Currently, the number stands at 70.53 lakh.

Agriculture lands are being sold and registered in guntas in districts
surrounding Hyderabad as a result of farming ventures on the city outskirts, and more and more people desire to buy them for agriculture purposes now and real estate purposes in the future. Post-Covid, the 'farmhouse culture' has spread to those living in cities and urban areas. People prefer to construct houses in farmland ventures and spend weekends with families and friends.

The other reason being cited by officials for the increase in people buying lands in farmland ventures is Rythu Bandhu, under which the state government is paying Rythu Bandhu for persons owning even one gunta. With this, realtors are purchasing agricultural lands and developing farmland ventures.

Each acre has 40 guntas and realtors are leaving 10 to 15 guntas for roads and other facilities and selling 25 to 30 guntas by making them as plots.in the sizes ranging from 2 guntas to 20 guntas. These lands continue to be shown as agricultural lands on Dharani portal and persons owning them are receiving Rythu Bandhu at Rs 250 per gunta per year.  All of this contributed to a rise in the number of people owning agricultural property.

This year, a large number of pattadar passbooks were issued in
Rangareddy,Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad and Medak districts, which are close to Hyderabad, while the lowest number of pattadar passbook were issued in Asifabad and Kothagudem districts, which are far away from Hyderabad and known as tribal-dominated districts.

Rangareddy district stands at the top in new pattadar passbooks issued this year at 22,015 followed by Sangareddy (21,576), Nalgonda (15,881) Siddipet (14,523), Vikarabad (13,945), and Medak (11,706).  However, Kothagudem district stood at the bottom with just 1,445 new passbooks followed by Asifabad at 2,368.

 

 

...
Tags: agricultural land, rythu bandhu scheme
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

HC initiates suo motu action against GHMC zonal commissioner

“During the preliminary investigations we learnt that Jitendher and his associates were involved in three similar cases in other police stations in Moghalpura and in the south zone,

20 gamblers arrested in Adibatla over IPL, football betting

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

While buyers visit each of these stalls, many cultural activities, such as slam poetry, dances, vocal performances, and book launches, take place on a stage set in the centre of the fair. (Photo: DC)

In the age of audiobooks, Hyderabad Book Fair a crowd puller



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid cases touch 4.46 crore, states hold mock drills to test readiness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission begins delimitation in Assam with 2001 Census

The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed. (Representational Image)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra, asserts CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->