PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben on Wednesday was admitted a hospital in Ahmedabad.
Heeraben, who turned 100 years old this year, has been facing age-related health issues.
According to reports, she was admitted to U.N. Mehtra Institute of Cardiology and Research Institute in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health got deteriorated.
In a health bulletin, the hospital said her health condition is stable. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state health minister have reached the hospital....
