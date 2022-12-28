PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben on Wednesday was admitted a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Heeraben, who turned 100 years old this year, has been facing age-related health issues.

According to reports, she was admitted to U.N. Mehtra Institute of Cardiology and Research Institute in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health got deteriorated.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said her health condition is stable. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state health minister have reached the hospital.