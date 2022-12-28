  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2022 PM Modi's mothe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2022, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 2:49 pm IST
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben on Wednesday was admitted a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Heeraben, who turned 100 years old this year, has been facing age-related health issues.

According to reports, she was admitted to U.N. Mehtra Institute of Cardiology and Research Institute in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health got deteriorated.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said her health condition is stable. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state health minister have reached the hospital.

...
Tags: narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Bansal and K.C. Venugopal arrive during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

Cong alleges security breaches in Yatra, writes to Centre over Rahu Gandhi's safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy (Twitter/@Oommen_Chandy)

CBI gives clean chit to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in sexual exploitation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)

CM Gehlot says Cong's fight against BJP, RSS will continue for 'weakening' democracy



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong alleges security breaches in Yatra, writes to Centre over Rahu Gandhi's safety

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Bansal and K.C. Venugopal arrive during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid cases touch 4.46 crore, states hold mock drills to test readiness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission begins delimitation in Assam with 2001 Census

The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->