Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2022 Not an inch of land ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra, asserts CM Bommai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 28, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
 Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Belagavi: Reacting sharply to the resolution adopted by the Maharashtra Assembly on the Belagavi issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra at any cost.

Bommai said that the Karnataka Government is fully committed to protect every bit of land.

He said that the resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly did not have any value and they are doing such things since the case filed by Maharashtra which is before the Supreme Court is very weak.

“The resolution of the Karnataka Assembly is very clear and we are clear in our stand which is Constitutionally and legally valid,” he declared.

Mr. Bommai asserted that Karnataka is confident of getting justice as the states have been formed based on the States Reorganisation Act 1956. “Since the formation of the states, people of both states are living in harmony. The Maharashtra politicians are known for such tricks as they know well that their case is very weak. The government of Karnataka is committed to Kannadigas living in the neighboring state," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah also stated that the Mahajan Commission report was final.

“The Mahajan Commission was formed as per the demand by Maharashtra. The Commission had submitted its report which we have agreed. There is no question of giving any land to Maharashtra,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has questioned the leaders of the national political parties on the issue.

“People are living cordially in Belagavi.  The BJP and Congress leaders of Karnataka declared Belagavi as part of Karnataka and the leaders of the two parties in Maharashtra claim Belagavi as theirs. Why is the double standard among the national parties?” he asked.

Tags: karnataka maharashtra border dispute, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, belagavi issue
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi


