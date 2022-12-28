Malls, pubs, hotels soak in New Year spirit

There are also themed dinners and brunches being planned, as well as menus featuring unique cocktails and mocktails to lift spirits. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Following a joyous Christmas, the entire city is soaking in the New Year spirit with churches, hotels, malls, pubs decked up with lighting and decorations preparing for the big day.

Hyderabadis are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking how to start the day, with everything from promise cards to decor, cuisine, and other enjoyable activities. Churches are buzzing with gorgeous decorations, inviting people to their post-Christmas parties as well as the New Year's Eve service.

Dr T. Bhaskar, Presbyterian-in-Charge at the CSI Centenary Wesley Church in Ramkote and vice-chairman of the Medak Diocese, noted that as part of the New Year celebrations, the church distributes "promise cards," a long-standing tradition.

"These cards contain verses and promises from the Bible that instil hope and encourage people to hold on to them as they enter the New Year, especially when we are living in a time of anxiety," the pastor explained. Further, he stated that the promise cards have now become a standard practice in the majority of churches across the city.

While this is so, several cafes in the city are organising stand-up comedy shows, open mics, quizzes, and competitions in the run-up to the event. Places like Farzi, NHCC, Taro, Tenner, and Sanctuary, among others, are hosting parties that will have renowned DJs who will set the tone for the New Year parties. "Special permissions have been obtained for some, and clearances for others are in the process," said Amarjeet Singh, marketing director of a convention centre in Hitec City.

There are also themed dinners and brunches being planned, as well as menus featuring unique cocktails and mocktails to lift spirits. "There are also family packages, deals, and special offers available, particularly for staycations. We already have bookings because it is preferable for people to stay at hotels after partying rather than worry about getting home,” said Sateesh Polkam, general manager of a popular café.

Malls and even small businesses are raining offers and sales that customers are eager to capitalise this New Year. "There is a good influx of customers seeking to cash in on this New Year sale, especially because it's a time when people make resolutions to live a green and sustainable life," said Vyshnavi Gudivada, founder of an eco-friendly store in the city.