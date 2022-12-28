  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Lifestyle Culture and Society 28 Dec 2022 Malls, pubs, hotels ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Malls, pubs, hotels soak in New Year spirit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 10:03 am IST
There are also themed dinners and brunches being planned, as well as menus featuring unique cocktails and mocktails to lift spirits. — Representational Image/DC
 There are also themed dinners and brunches being planned, as well as menus featuring unique cocktails and mocktails to lift spirits. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Following a joyous Christmas, the entire city is soaking in the New Year spirit with churches, hotels, malls, pubs decked up with lighting and decorations preparing for the big day.

Hyderabadis are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking how to start the day, with everything from promise cards to decor, cuisine, and other enjoyable activities. Churches are buzzing with gorgeous decorations, inviting people to their post-Christmas parties as well as the New Year's Eve service.

Dr T. Bhaskar, Presbyterian-in-Charge at the CSI Centenary Wesley Church in Ramkote and vice-chairman of the Medak Diocese, noted that as part of the New Year celebrations, the church distributes "promise cards," a long-standing tradition.

"These cards contain verses and promises from the Bible that instil hope and encourage people to hold on to them as they enter the New Year, especially when we are living in a time of anxiety," the pastor explained. Further, he stated that the promise cards have now become a standard practice in the majority of churches across the city.

While this is so, several cafes in the city are organising stand-up comedy shows, open mics, quizzes, and competitions in the run-up to the event. Places like Farzi, NHCC, Taro, Tenner, and Sanctuary, among others, are hosting parties that will have renowned DJs who will set the tone for the New Year parties. "Special permissions have been obtained for some, and clearances for others are in the process," said Amarjeet Singh, marketing director of a convention centre in Hitec City.

There are also themed dinners and brunches being planned, as well as menus featuring unique cocktails and mocktails to lift spirits. "There are also family packages, deals, and special offers available, particularly for staycations. We already have bookings because it is preferable for people to stay at hotels after partying rather than worry about getting home,” said Sateesh Polkam, general manager of a popular café.

Malls and even small businesses are raining offers and sales that customers are eager to capitalise this New Year. "There is a good influx of customers seeking to cash in on this New Year sale, especially because it's a time when people make resolutions to live a green and sustainable life," said Vyshnavi Gudivada, founder of an eco-friendly store in the city.

...
Tags: hyderabad malls pubs new year spirit, promise cards
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Cover page of Shadows of the Fragmented Moon

Book Review | A unique meditation on the metaphysical realities of life

Another falsehood that many have believed is that a lockdown was imminent. As of now, neither the Centre nor the state government has issued any information on the same. (Representational Image/PTI)

Doctors: Ignore all Covid 'news' on social media

Coverpage of the 'The Black Dress

Book Review | Independent at 70 and ditzy in a black dress

(Representational Image)

The Best Book I Read In 2022



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Astrologer foresees good days for governments, tough time for Opposition

Renowned astrologer and numerologist Jayashankarr Sistlaa (Photo by arrangement)

Durga pooja is celebration time for Bengalis

Navaratri, celebrated as Durga Pujo by Bengalis is a festival of food, spirituality and welcoming goddess Durga to the mother's house with her children.— DC Image

Thousands of women take part in Ramanthapur’s Bathukamma festivities

Women took part in the Bathukamma festivities held at Ramanthapur (Photo by arrangement)

Traditional dances take centre stage for garba and dandiya

Dancers clad in a traditional attire groove to dhol beats at an event organised in Attapur on Saturday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Beautiful Decembers and wonderful Christmases hurt by cruel Covid

I was looking forward to throwing a grand New Year bash with friends and family, says Krittika Sanjula, an IT engineer (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->