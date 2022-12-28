  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2022 India is entering a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India is entering a golden age, says Murmu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 28, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 12:31 am IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Governor of Telangana State, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, participates in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations at Keshav Memorial Education Society at Narayanaduda, Hyderabad. (By Arrangement)
 President of India Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Governor of Telangana State, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, participates in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations at Keshav Memorial Education Society at Narayanaduda, Hyderabad. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day southern tour, has emphasised that students need value-based education based on Indian culture and heritage, while asserting that students are the nation's brightest future and the degree to which the country will progress will depend on their drive, initiative, and spirit.

Addressing students of the Keshav Memorial Education Society, on the second day of her visit to the city, the President stressed the need for value education to be an intrinsic part of the education system "so that a transformation on a broader level might be brought in the world. It is necessary to practice the virtue of being content in life in order to minimise unhealthy materialistic competition."

During the interaction with students, Murmu spoke on value education, unhealthy financial competition, cultural values, and the fundamental principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President also emphasised the role of parents in instilling cultural values in their children, emphasising the significance of appreciating one's culture and remembering one's roots. She inquired about students' perceptions of India and their hopes for the country. When a student expressed his desire for India to be more like the United States or the United Kingdom, the President stated that the concept of India is one land accepting many.

“India is a diverse country with numerous cultures, religions, languages, and traditions. India is entering a golden age, and the world is seeing the rise of a new India,” she remarked. The President also spoke about women's empowerment by invoking the Goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga, noting that they embody knowledge, wealth, and strength while emphasising that both men and women are equal and that this concept of equality must be put into practice.

She inaugurated a photo exhibition on the 'Hyderabad Liberation Movement,' which emphasised the contributions of freedom fighters, at the programme, which was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"India has come a great way in less than a hundred years of its freedom," Murmu added, reflecting on the country's 75 years of independence and subsequent adoption of the Constitution.

"India has come a long way in less than hundred years of its freedom and it is very necessary to practise the principles of the Constitution by every person irrespective of their standing in the society. As we move forward, it is up to the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and propel our nation to new heights," Murmu said.

This entails working hard and aiming for excellence in whatever we do. It entails being responsible and engaged citizens who want to make a difference in the diverse communities, she said.

The President remembered the freedom fighters and unsung heroes who laid down their lives for Hyderabad's liberation, such as Adilabad tribal leader Ramji Gond, Turrebaz Khan, Komaram Bheem, social activist, poet and freedom fighter Suravaram Prathap Reddy and Urdu journalist Shoebullah Khan. They will always be remembered and honoured for their valour and sacrifice, she stated.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and minister Satyavathi Rathod were present at the event.

...
Tags: president droupadi murmu, keshav memorial school, keshav memorial education society
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Compound walls of public places too have turned black and are filled with dirt. Even road dividers have three colours, which are yellow, black and red as people love spitting wherever they like. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad citizens complain of dirty public spaces 

These developments come in the wake of AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy categorically declaring at the December 5 Rayalaseema Garjana meeting that the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh will be in Kurnool as part of the YSRC government’s decision to have three capitals for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. (File photo:ANI)

Withdrawal of GO 152: Jagan's government faces backlash in Rayalaseema

The occupants drove the vehicle on to the beach, which is not allowed. When they tried to retrieve the vehicle from the beach sand, locals gathered at the spot and alerted officials. After they pulled the vehicle out of the sand, officials let if off with a warning. (Photo: DC)

SUV with 'MLA' sticker intercepted at Bogmalo beach in Goa

The President said it was time for the country to quickly move from the phase of empowering women to women taking the lead, following the example of Scandinavian countries. She said that if every woman stood up for the weaker ones among them, society will experience a great transformation. (Photo: DC)

President visits National Police Academy in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution in assembly

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

EC initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam

The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed. (Representational Image)

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews Covid mock drill

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->