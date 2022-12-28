India is entering a golden age, says Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Governor of Telangana State, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, participates in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations at Keshav Memorial Education Society at Narayanaduda, Hyderabad. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day southern tour, has emphasised that students need value-based education based on Indian culture and heritage, while asserting that students are the nation's brightest future and the degree to which the country will progress will depend on their drive, initiative, and spirit.

Addressing students of the Keshav Memorial Education Society, on the second day of her visit to the city, the President stressed the need for value education to be an intrinsic part of the education system "so that a transformation on a broader level might be brought in the world. It is necessary to practice the virtue of being content in life in order to minimise unhealthy materialistic competition."

During the interaction with students, Murmu spoke on value education, unhealthy financial competition, cultural values, and the fundamental principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President also emphasised the role of parents in instilling cultural values in their children, emphasising the significance of appreciating one's culture and remembering one's roots. She inquired about students' perceptions of India and their hopes for the country. When a student expressed his desire for India to be more like the United States or the United Kingdom, the President stated that the concept of India is one land accepting many.

“India is a diverse country with numerous cultures, religions, languages, and traditions. India is entering a golden age, and the world is seeing the rise of a new India,” she remarked. The President also spoke about women's empowerment by invoking the Goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga, noting that they embody knowledge, wealth, and strength while emphasising that both men and women are equal and that this concept of equality must be put into practice.

She inaugurated a photo exhibition on the 'Hyderabad Liberation Movement,' which emphasised the contributions of freedom fighters, at the programme, which was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"India has come a great way in less than a hundred years of its freedom," Murmu added, reflecting on the country's 75 years of independence and subsequent adoption of the Constitution.

"India has come a long way in less than hundred years of its freedom and it is very necessary to practise the principles of the Constitution by every person irrespective of their standing in the society. As we move forward, it is up to the young people of India to ensure that we build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and propel our nation to new heights," Murmu said.

This entails working hard and aiming for excellence in whatever we do. It entails being responsible and engaged citizens who want to make a difference in the diverse communities, she said.

The President remembered the freedom fighters and unsung heroes who laid down their lives for Hyderabad's liberation, such as Adilabad tribal leader Ramji Gond, Turrebaz Khan, Komaram Bheem, social activist, poet and freedom fighter Suravaram Prathap Reddy and Urdu journalist Shoebullah Khan. They will always be remembered and honoured for their valour and sacrifice, she stated.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and minister Satyavathi Rathod were present at the event.