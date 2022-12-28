Higher compensation for Laurus fire victims

More than 80 pharma units are operating in J.N. Pharma City in Parawada, where 10 accidents have been reported this year. (Representational image: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Trade union leaders representing employees of Laurus Labs, where a fire killed four persons on Monday evening, staged a dharna on the highway in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday demanded hike in compensation for families of the deceased.

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced ₹25 lakh for families of the dead.

However, union leaders protested at the King George Hospital where the bodies had been taken for post-mortem. After negotiations, the company agreed to pay ₹75 lakh each to the two permanent employees and ₹42 lakh each to the two contract workers who have been killed. No compensation has been mentioned for the seriously injured worker Y. Satish Kumar, who is battling for life with 80 percent burns.

Honorary president of the employees’ union Ganisetti Satyanarayana said they have demanded an inquiry into the fire mishap and action against persons responsible for the tragedy.

Parawada and Nakkapalle region in Anakapalle district and parts of Srikakulam district are home to several bulk drug pharma units with a turnover of over ₹30,000–35,000 crore. However, frequent mishaps at these units have led to serious doubts over safety mechanisms in place at these units.

Inspector of factories V. Suresh said negligence on part of Laurus Labs management is the reason for the fire mishap that claimed four lives. “Action will be taken after a detailed inquiry,” Suresh underlined.