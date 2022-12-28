  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2022 Cong alleges securit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong alleges security breaches in Yatra, writes to Centre over Rahu Gandhi's safety

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Bansal and K.C. Venugopal arrive during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Bansal and K.C. Venugopal arrive during the party's 138th Foundation Day function, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Delhi on December 24.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in his letter said the Delhi Police behaved like "mute spectators" and completely failed to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security.

Further in his letter to Shah, Venugopal said, "Moving forward. Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The Congress general secretary's letter read, "I invite your kind attention to significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on 24th December 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely fail to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security."

"The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi Police remained as mute spectators," Venugopal wrote.
He further claimed that to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Moreover, we filed an FIR dated December 23, 2022, at Sohna City Police Station Haryana regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers in Haryana," Venugopal said.

"The Congress party's two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress's entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013," he added.

The Congress leader said according to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country.

The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of Congress leaders, he added.

The Congress' padyatra which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, security breach, congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy (Twitter/@Oommen_Chandy)

CBI gives clean chit to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in sexual exploitation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)

CM Gehlot says Cong's fight against BJP, RSS will continue for 'weakening' democracy



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid cases touch 4.46 crore, states hold mock drills to test readiness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission begins delimitation in Assam with 2001 Census

The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed. (Representational Image)

Not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra, asserts CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->