Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2020 PM Modi launches dri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi launches driverless train

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2020, 4:32 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 4:32 am IST
India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)
 After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, eliminating the possibility of human error, the government said, adding that after the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021.

 

Speaking at the launch of NCMC services on the Airport Express Line, the PM stressed the need for a unified technological interface to be used across services for furthering the nation’s development. The NCMC will let passengers carrying a RuPay debit card issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to swipe these for Metro travel. Delhi Metro said passengers from anywhere in India will be able to travel on the Airport Express by using this card.

The PM said it was our responsibility to focus the nation’s resources and capabilities to something productive, adding this integrated approach will increase the country’s strength. “The card was launched with the idea that commuters will have integrated access to all public transport. This one card will help them save the time they spend standing in queues for tickets,” Mr Modi said.

 

“One nation, one mobility card is one example. Our government has brought about several other initiatives such as ‘one nation, one FASTag’, which made travelling seamless and freed everyone from traffic. ‘One nation one tax’ (GST) has made the tax system comprehensive and removed the tax jam,” he said.

This NCMC facility will become available across the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office said later on Monday.

...
Tags: driverless train, delhi metro, magenta line metro
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Many of the persons taken into custody are suspected to be having links with child traffickers. (Representional Image)

Operation P- Hunt: Kerala police nab 41 persons including doctor, IT professionals

A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)

Widespread resentment in TS over MBBS counselling

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.

Kaloji violated SC rule on quota, alleges backward classes organisations

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

Karnataka cabinet okays anti-cow slaughter ordinance

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Two-day corona dry run from today in Andhra Pradesh

The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham