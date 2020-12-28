Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2020 Hyderabad water boar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad water board unaware how 170 MGD of water leaks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 28, 2020, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2020, 12:16 am IST
A new system can curb menace of theft, but cost is high
Sources said if the Water Board manages to curb the 40 per cent leakage, the 9.2 lakh consumers in the city would get 24/7 uninterrupted water supply and even the domestic needs of 1,400 slums and about 190 villages along Outer Ring Road can be met.
 Sources said if the Water Board manages to curb the 40 per cent leakage, the 9.2 lakh consumers in the city would get 24/7 uninterrupted water supply and even the domestic needs of 1,400 slums and about 190 villages along Outer Ring Road can be met.

Hyderabad: While 1,00,000 city consumers are deprived of regular water supply, about 170 million gallons a day (MGD) of water supplied by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is getting leaked or lost.

The Board has been supplying 448 MGD of treated water for about 9.2 lakh consumers here. It spends Rs 46 per kilo litre to purify and supply the water from Krishna and Godavari water sources. Five years have passed but the HMWS&SB has not come up with an action plan even though officials were well aware of the extent of water lost or that had remained unaccounted for.

 

Highly placed sources in the HMWS&SB said that as many as 1 lakh consumers residing in Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Kukatpally have been facing acute water crisis due deficiency of 5 MGD from the Singur/Manjira water sources. Even though the board claimed that it has compensated 45 MGD through Krishna, Godavari and the twin reservoirs (Osmansagar and Himayatsagar), people of several areas in Manjira/Singur basin have been facing the water crisis due to irregular supply.

Areas including Manikonda, Patancheru and Pappulguda have been receiving irregular water supply.

 

Sources said if the Water Board manages to curb the 40 per cent leakage, the 9.2 lakh consumers in the city would get 24/7 uninterrupted water supply and even the domestic needs of 1,400 slums and about 190 villages along Outer Ring Road can be met.

Out of the total 448MGD supplied to the city, only 278 MGD has been reaching the city residents and 170 MGD wasted through water theft, leakages and corruption by the field level staff.

A senior Water Board official said that in order to curb leakages, the board requires at least `600 crore. The board has to have a scientific approach. The need is to fix sophisticated ultrasonic meters for 9.02 lakh consumers, so that the sources of leakage can be identified and curbed. The board requires another `300 crore for repair or replacement of the damaged pipelines.

 

The official said that even though these proposals were discussed by the higher authorities, no financial institution is coming forward for do the funding. Such a step would also benefit the consumers residing apartments; they too could be brought into the free drinking water scheme.

The water leakages can be brought down only to 25 per cent, as is the case with any city, and not fully stopped. Asked about water theft, the official said the HMWS&SB has been taking legal action against the violators and raids would continue.

...
Tags: hyderabad water board, water leakage, hmws&sb


Latest From Nation

Fog covers Palsi village of Talamadugu mandal of Adilabid district early on Sunday morning

Chill weather attracts many to Adilabad; migratory birds too

CM K. Chandrashekar Rao held extensive discussions on purchase of various crops, a regulated farming policy, sale and purchase of agriculture produces in the markets (DC Image)

Rythu Bandhu aid starts from today in Telangana

The two-day corona vaccination dry run will take-off in five centres in the district, including the GGH, Prakashnagar urban primary healthcare centre, Poorna Heart Institute at Vijayawada, government school at Tadigadapa and Uppulur PHC (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Two-day corona dry run from today in Andhra Pradesh

The constable’s gesture went viral following which the TTD chairman personally called Sheik Arshad and appreciated his services (Representational Image)

Muslim constable carries ill Hindu devotee to Tirumala hill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protesting farmers beat 'thalis' during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme

Farmers beat utensils as a protest against PM Modi's Man ki Baat programme, during their ongoing agitation over new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (PTI)

Fresh arrest spree in J&K; Omar Abdullah accuse govt of facilitating horse-trading

mar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir speaks after a press conference at his residence, in Srinagar on December 26, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Oxford vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.(AFP)

Congress need not lecture us: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the launch of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT, Healthcare Scheme to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu & Kashmir, through video conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham