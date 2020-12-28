Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2020 BJP to liberate TS f ...
BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 28, 2020, 6:49 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2020, 6:49 am IST
He recounted that TRS has betrayed Dalits and has not kept its promise of distributing three acres of land and houses to poor families
 Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Peddapalli: It is time to start another phase of Telangana movement for liberating the state from clutches of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, declared state BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

Inaugurating the statue of former Union minister G. Venkatswamy at the Venkatswamy Foundation in Sultanabad of Peddapalli district, Sanjay Kumar said KCR had come to power in Telangana with the slogan of water, funds and employment opportunities. But he has forgotten all these promises after becoming CM of the state.

 

The state BJP chief recounted that TRS has betrayed Dalits and has not kept its promise of distributing three acres of land and double bedroom houses to shelter-less poor families. All welfare schemes being implemented in the state belong to the central government, he stated.

He asserted that BJP will do justice to students, unemployed youth, employees, farmers and other sections of people after all of them get together and send “car, sir and sarkar” packing. He said people of the state are eagerly waiting to hoist the saffron flag on Golconda fort.

 

Sanjay Kumar maintained that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving hard for welfare of downtrodden and has introduced several schemes for their well being.

Speaking about former Union minister G. Venkatswamy, he credited the late leader of being an inspiration for people of Telangana. Even though Venkatswamy got opportunities to become chief minister and vice-president of India, it is Congress that created obstacles in his path, the state BJP chief charged.

Former MLAs Somarapu Satyanarayana, Gujjala Rama Krishna Reddy and Katakam Mruthyunjaya were among those present at the meeting along with others.

 

