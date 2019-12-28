Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Will be more disastr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will be more disastrous than note ban: Rahul slams Govt over NPR, NRC

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, Rahul said.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said these exercises will be more disastrous than the note ban in November 2016.

The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

 

"His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people," he said, referring to his allegation that the government was working for the benefit of "15 crony capitalists". "This will be more disastrous for the people then demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetization," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: npr, nrc, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kishore also added that he knows of Puri as it is important to be well versed with political adversaries. (Photo: ANI)

'Why would such big leader know me': Prashant Kishor's response to Hardeep Puri

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it. (Representational Image)

In J&K 2020 holiday list, Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary dropped

The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said. (Photo: File)

'NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin': Owaisi

(Photo: ANI)

Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till February 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till February 25

(Photo: ANI)

Who is Prashant Kishor, don't know him personally, says Hardeep Puri

At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday morning at 6:10 am. (Photo: ANI)

No plan to set up detention centres to house illegal immigrants in Kerala, says CMO

Video showing MP cops beating boy goes viral, Kamal Nath orders probe

After the video went viral, Nath tweeted,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham