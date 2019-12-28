Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Uttar Pradesh turns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh turns into police state to keep a tab on protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Most of the deaths during the violence took place due to firearm injuries.
As a precautionary measure, Internet services which were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again in over 20 of the 75 UP districts including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Agra.
 As a precautionary measure, Internet services which were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again in over 20 of the 75 UP districts including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Agra.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh remained on edge on Friday as the state police kept vigil through drones, snapped internet connectivity and held flag marches to prevent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

“The entire state was peaceful,” Uttar Pradesh director general of police O.P. Singh said later, adding that there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state.

 

UP was placed under a thick security cover with deployment of Central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas in view of Friday prayers in mosques. Around 3,500 personnel of Central paramilitary forces and 12,000 jawans of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were on the job to maintain peace, the state police chief said. Police staged flag marches in sensitive areas and held meetings with peace committees to avoid a repeat of the previous Friday’s protests.

As a precautionary measure, Internet services which were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again in over 20 of the 75 UP districts including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Agra.

Last Friday, the state had witnessed heavy violence after the namaz with visuals of stone pelting showing both police and protesters engaging each other.

Protesters march with hands tied
Police had also lathicharged and fired at the protesters to control crowd. The UP police is facing flak over the manner in which it handled last week’s violent protests, with human rights activists accusing them of using excessive force and targeting innocent people. Most of the deaths during the violence took place due to firearm injuries.

The Teachers’ Association of Aligarh Muslim University has called for a judicial probe into the clashes between police and students during a protest last week. The association also demanded that “false cases” against AMU students should be immediately withdrawn and guilty police personnel be punished as per the law. More than 1,100 people are under arrest and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following violence related to the anti-citizenship amendment act protests.

Reports from Moradabad, Amroha and Hathras districts said the juma namaz was offered at various mosques and the congregations dispersed peacefully. In Lucknow, a heavy deployment of paramilitary force personnel was made outside the historic Tiley Wali Masjid in the Old City area. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across U.P. ahead of the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, the process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum as 372 people were served notices in different districts till Thursday. Maximum 200 notices were issued in Moradabad, followed by 110 in Lucknow, 34 in Gorakhpur and 29 in Firozabad, an official spokesman said here.

In Delhi, hundreds of people with their hands tied marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to protest against the CAA. They were, however, stopped  by police. Delhi police too used drones to videograph the protesters and keep a vigil.

Former chairman of the National Commission For Minorities Wajahat Habibullah said citizenship law is against the basic principles of Constitution.

“The way people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for no fault of theirs, the government needs to remember that when the MPs we elect don’t raise voice for us that is when people take to streets to raise their voices themselves,” he added.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The special task force (STF) constituted by the state government to probe into complaints of alleged malpractices by some students to take admission in the different medical colleges in the state, not investigated by CBI, has found that several others involved in the scam could not be nailed so far.

Fresh firs in Vyapam scam registered

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RTC uses scrapped buses as bio-toilets

Women check out the RTC mobile bio-toilets that will be deployed at five centres.

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute in team to build research unit

The selection included a rigorous application stage, an international peer review and a final interview that spanned over six months.

Hyderabad: FASTags deduct more, operator blames bank

Commuters complain that both HMDA and the private agency that operates the tolls disown responsibility for false deductions and passes on the buck to banks.

Massive protests against citizenship law outside Delhi's Jama Masjid

Protestors raised slogans against the Act and the central government. (Photo: ANI)

Centre approves construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham